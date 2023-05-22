Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly respond and contain a chemical spill Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has since cleared the scene at East Cimarron and South El Paso Street after a hazardous material leak was reported Monday morning.

CSFD told us more than fifty gallons of chemicals leaked from a nearby aluminum shop near South Shooks Run Park.

CSFD said when they arrived at the scene noticed that there had been a fire in the nearby aluminum shop and theorized that's how the chemicals were released.

"They were able to put in place some sand, so they were kind of creating dams to stop that spill from going into any of our water. So, great job to them, we really appreciate that and we're glad they called and were able to help with that," said Ashley Franco, the Colorado Springs Fire Department-Public Information Officer.

The department tells us they are still investigating the exact spill quantity and the type of chemicals and will continue to monitor the situation.

____

