Colorado Springs Fire Department performs low-angle rescue Tuesday afternoon

Posted at 3:09 PM, May 30, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a low-angle rescue Tuesday.

The department rescued a person on a 50' embankment behind 2760 Fieldstone Rd. just west of Mountain Shadows Park.

It is unclear what led to the individual needing the fire department's assistance in the first place.

The injuries of the individual are unknown at this time but the department said in a tweet they were taken to a local hospital.
