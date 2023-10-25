Colorado Springs Fire Department performs high-angle rescue for a rolled car near Gold Camp Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle that had fallen off the road near North Cheyenne Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

#ColoradoSpringsFire BC1, E13, E5, HR17, IC1, SD52, T4, AMR #HighAngleRescue Canonwood Rd/N. Cheyenne Canyon Rd. CSFD responding to a vehicle 75’ over the edge. Crews are working to make contact with occupants. #PIORESPONDING — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 24, 2023

According to the department, two people were injured after a vehicle fell 75 feet from Gold Camp Road near the Helen Hunt Falls visitor center.

The department says the two people who were in critical condition at the time of the rescue were taken to a local hospital. There is no information as to what led to the vehicle taking the fall.

____

