Colorado Springs Fire Department performs high-angle rescue for a rolled car near Gold Camp Road

Posted at 6:42 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 00:14:56-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle that had fallen off the road near North Cheyenne Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, two people were injured after a vehicle fell 75 feet from Gold Camp Road near the Helen Hunt Falls visitor center.

The department says the two people who were in critical condition at the time of the rescue were taken to a local hospital. There is no information as to what led to the vehicle taking the fall.
