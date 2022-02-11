No injuries reported in Colorado Springs Apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at the Sienna Place Apartments on Friday.

According to the department's Twitter, multiple units responded to the fire and they were able to put out the fire.

The fire was contained to the kitchen in one apartment.

No injuries were reported and one dog was taken out safely from the apartment.

It is not known if anyone else will be displaced due to the fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire

AMR01,E4,E1,E3,T4,T1,T9,BC1,S21,IC1,E6,BC2,HR17,73

1660 LENMAR DR #A201

SIENNA PLACE APARTMENTS

Map E29

Radio CMD4.CSFD

SFIR HIGH LIFE

Time 15:23:08 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 11, 2022

