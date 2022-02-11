Watch
No injuries reported in Colorado Springs Apartment fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Fire at apartments
Posted at 3:36 PM, Feb 11, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at the Sienna Place Apartments on Friday.

According to the department's Twitter, multiple units responded to the fire and they were able to put out the fire.

The fire was contained to the kitchen in one apartment.

No injuries were reported and one dog was taken out safely from the apartment.

It is not known if anyone else will be displaced due to the fire.

