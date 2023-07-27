Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of structure fire Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening.

A tweet from the department said multiple crews were responding to 4614 Moffat Lane, near the intersection of Galley Road and Wooten Road.

CSFD says smoke may be visible from other parts of town. The department said that there were no injuries and everyone was able to escape the house.

Crews are still working to fully extinguish the fire, at this time there is no information regarding the cause.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

