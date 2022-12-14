Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of a vehicle fire at Arlington and South Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday at Arlington and South Circle Drive.

The Fire department is advising you to seek alternate routes as they tend to the vehicle.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a vehicle fire at Arlington and S Circle Dr Southbound. Use Alternate routes. CSFD E8 is working to get the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/kQcZ2L7rGw — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 14, 2022

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as we learn more.

