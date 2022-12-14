Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of a vehicle fire at Arlington and South Circle Drive

VehicleFireCSFD.PNG
CSFD
CSFD responding to a vehicle fire on Arlington and South Circle drive.
VehicleFireCSFD.PNG
Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 17:42:00-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday at Arlington and South Circle Drive.

The Fire department is advising you to seek alternate routes as they tend to the vehicle.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards