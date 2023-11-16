Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of a structure fire near downtown Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire near downtown Colorado Springs.

CSFD is responding to reports of a structure fire at 106 East Las Vegas Street.

Expect road closures and fire crews in the area this afternoon. There is no information at this time as to how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.