Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of a structure fire Friday evening

KOAA 5 / Kevin Reynolds
Posted at 8:18 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 22:35:27-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Canterbury Manufactured Home Park Friday evening.

According to the department, two mobile homes in the park set fire Friday evening around 8:00 pm.

There are no reported injuries at this time and CSFD says that the fire is now out.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
