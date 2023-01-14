Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of a structure fire Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Canterbury Manufactured Home Park Friday evening.
According to the department, two mobile homes in the park set fire Friday evening around 8:00 pm.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2825 PREAKNESS WY. Engine 11 on scene reporting 2 mobile homes on fire— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 14, 2023
There are no reported injuries at this time and CSFD says that the fire is now out.
News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
