Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly extinguishes small grass fire Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that crews are working a small grass fire near the I-25 & Fillmore area.

As of 3:45, the fire had been contained and crews remained in the area to monitor for hot spots.

The department says the size of the fire was about 75' x 75' and at the intersection of Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire at W Fillmore St and N Chestnut St. The fire is reported to be approx 75’X75’ with no structures threatened. CSFD -PIO is enroute. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 10, 2024

