Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly extinguishes small grass fire Friday afternoon

CSFD Drone Photo
Colorado Springs Fire Department
A picture of a burn scare is seen from above on a CSFD drone.
CSFD Drone Photo
Posted at 3:45 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 17:52:57-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that crews are working a small grass fire near the I-25 & Fillmore area.

As of 3:45, the fire had been contained and crews remained in the area to monitor for hot spots.

The department says the size of the fire was about 75' x 75' and at the intersection of Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street.

