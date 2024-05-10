Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly extinguishes small grass fire Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that crews are working a small grass fire near the I-25 & Fillmore area.
As of 3:45, the fire had been contained and crews remained in the area to monitor for hot spots.
The department says the size of the fire was about 75' x 75' and at the intersection of Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire at W Fillmore St and N Chestnut St. The fire is reported to be approx 75’X75’ with no structures threatened. CSFD -PIO is enroute.
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 10, 2024
____
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.