Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of working fire on Hunterwood Drive

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 18, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at 3445 Hunterwood Drive.

According to the department, Engine 11 is on the scene and is reporting the fire is showing in the attic of the two-story home.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

