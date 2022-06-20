Watch
Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of working fire at Copper Creek Apartments

Bill Folsom
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 17:08:50-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at Copper Creek Apartments.

According to the department, Engine 8 is on the scene and is reporting a garage fire at 4931 Copper Springs VW #9.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.
