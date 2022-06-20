Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of working fire at Copper Creek Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at Copper Creek Apartments.

According to the department, Engine 8 is on the scene and is reporting a garage fire at 4931 Copper Springs VW #9.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 4931 COPPER SPRINGS VW #9; COPPER CREEK APARTMENTS. Engine 8 on scene reporting a garage fire — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.