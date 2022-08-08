Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of working fire at 53 Resort Pt.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at 53 Resort Pt.

The department says Engine 3 is on the scene and reports that a fifth wheel and vehicle are on fire.

This story is breaking and News5 will have more information as it becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 53 Resort Pt. Engine 3 is on scene reporting a 5th wheel and vehicle on fire — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 8, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.