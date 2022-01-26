Watch
Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of traffic accident with trapped parties

Posted at 1:18 PM, Jan 26, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties on southbound I-25.

According to the department, the accident is on I-25 just north of the Tejon St. off-ramp.

It was not clear how many people were trapped.

Officials ask the drivers to avoid the area if possible and watch for fire apparatus.

