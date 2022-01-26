Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of traffic accident with trapped parties

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties on southbound I-25.

According to the department, the accident is on I-25 just north of the Tejon St. off-ramp.

It was not clear how many people were trapped.

Officials ask the drivers to avoid the area if possible and watch for fire apparatus.

#ColoradSpringsFire. CSFD is on scene of a working trapped traffic accident on SB I 25 just north of the Tejon St off ramp. Avoid the area if possible, watch for fire apparatus and expect delays. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 26, 2022

A live update on traffic in southern Colorado can be found on our traffic page.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.