Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of traffic accident

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted at 7:42 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 09:49:09-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic accident at 555 E Pikes Peak Ave.

According to the department, one vehicle went down over an embankment with a trapped party.

Colorado Springs Police Department's Heavy Rescue team was set up for technical rescue.

The patient was successfully extricated and is in stable condition, according to the department.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

