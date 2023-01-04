Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of natural gas leak on Stone Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak at 3106 N Stone Avenue.

Colorado Springs Utilities is on the scene and is reporting high levels of natural gas in the building.

According to the department, Stone Avenue is closed in both directions from Fillmore to E. 4th St as firefighters work to ventilate the building.

