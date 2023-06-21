Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of multiple water rescues Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of multiple water rescues Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the fire department, Lexington Drive and Woodmen Road are experiencing a surge of stormwater causing issues for drivers.

Crews will be in the area assisting multiple vehicles in the area stuck in high waters.

Research Parkway is shut down according to the department between Austin Bluffs and Lexington Drive.

CSFD wants to remind you to turn around and don't drown as it takes only a little running or standing water to create dangerous situations.

