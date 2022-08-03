Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of high-angle rescue at Pulpit Rock Park

Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
Posted at 7:13 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 21:13:13-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a high-angle rescue at Pulpit Rock Park.

The department says one person is being rescued with minor injuries and is being evacuated from the trail.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

