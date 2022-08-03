Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of high-angle rescue at Pulpit Rock Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a high-angle rescue at Pulpit Rock Park.

The department says one person is being rescued with minor injuries and is being evacuated from the trail.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of #highanglerescue at Pulpit Rock Park. One party with minor injuries is being evacuated from the trail. Engine 14, Engine 5, and Truck 9 on scene. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 3, 2022

