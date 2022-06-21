Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of high-angle rescue at Capt. Jacks trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a high-angle rescue at 2827 Gold Camp Road at Captain Jacks trail.

According to the department, the patient is stable but has a lower-body injury that requires a trail litter evacuation.

El Paso Search and Rescue is also en route to assist CSFD.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinghighanglerescue E4,T1,BC1,B13,IC2

2827 GOLD CAMP RD at Capt. Jacks Trail-

Patient is stable but has lower body injury, requiring trail litter evac. Elpaso Co search and rescue is also enroute to assist @Epcsar. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 21, 2022

