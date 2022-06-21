Watch
Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of high-angle rescue at Capt. Jacks trail

Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 20, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a high-angle rescue at 2827 Gold Camp Road at Captain Jacks trail.

According to the department, the patient is stable but has a lower-body injury that requires a trail litter evacuation.

El Paso Search and Rescue is also en route to assist CSFD.

