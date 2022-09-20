Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of fire on Sinton Road

CSFD Logo
Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
Posted at 12:11 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 14:11:56-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at 3129 Sinton Rd.

The department says an engine on the scene has reported light smoke showing from a unit.

No other information was made available.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is released.

_____

