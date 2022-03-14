Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of fire at Satellite Hotel, two injured

Fire at Satellite Hotel
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Fire at Satellite Hotel
CSFD Logo
Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 13:07:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at the Satellite Hotel.

According to the department, fire is showing on the 10th floor and it has been contained to one unit.

Firefighters will remain on the scene to put out any hotspots.

The department also reports two people sustained minor injuries on the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation