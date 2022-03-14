Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of fire at Satellite Hotel, two injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at the Satellite Hotel.

According to the department, fire is showing on the 10th floor and it has been contained to one unit.

Firefighters will remain on the scene to put out any hotspots.

The department also reports two people sustained minor injuries on the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 411 Lakewood Circle; Satellite Hotel. Engine 8 on scene reporting fire showing on the 10th floor. 2nd alarm called — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 14, 2022

_____

