Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of fire at Montebello Garden Apartments

Posted at 6:46 PM, Jun 20, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at Montebello Garden Apartments.

According to the department, truck 10 is on the scene and is reporting smoke showing from the roof at 4372 Montebello Dr.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
