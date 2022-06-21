Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of fire at Montebello Garden Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at Montebello Garden Apartments.

According to the department, truck 10 is on the scene and is reporting smoke showing from the roof at 4372 Montebello Dr.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 4372 Montebello Dr. Montebello Garden Apartments. Truck 10 on scene reporting smoke showing from the roof. Watch for crews responding into the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 21, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.