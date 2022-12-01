Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out fire at Alta Hotel

CSFD Logo
Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
Posted at 8:40 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 11:06:46-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at the Alta Hotel, 2886 S Circle Dr.

According to the department, the fire was contained to one room on the third floor. As of reporting, it is unknown how many people will be displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire danger is exceptionally high with today's wind event, and will be especially high during the daytime on Friday when humidity levels drop.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.
____

