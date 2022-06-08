Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of confined space rescue on Kissing Camels Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a collapse/confined space rescue at 5206 Kissing Camels Drive.

According to the department, crews are assessing the situation and multiple fire apparatus are responding to the area.

A patient has been located at the bottom of a 12-foot trench and is in stable condition but is injured.

Colorado Springs Fire Department's Heavy Rescue is on the scene along with other units.

This is expected to be an extended incident since the trench will have to be shored and made safe before entry can be made.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

