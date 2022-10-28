Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of accident at Maizeland and Academy

CSFD Logo
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
CSFD Logo
Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 09:29:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic accident that has trapped someone.

According to the department, the accident is at Maizeland and Academy. Lanes are blocked in the area due to the crash.

No other information was made available.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing for the Jefferson Awards