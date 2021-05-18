Colorado Springs Fire Department knocks down fire at Johnny's Navajo Hogan

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the second time this year, crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department were called to a blaze at Johnny's Navajo Hogan on N Nevada.

The source of the fire is not yet known, but photos from CSFD shows heavy flames and smoke under an awning and along a fence line at the restaurant.

As of 1:20 p.m., the fire has been knocked down by crews who are now checking out the utilities and surveying the damage.

In mid-January, the business experienced a fire in the basement laundry. The chef and another person used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to keep the flames from spreading.

CSFD said that fire caused smoke damage throughout the building.