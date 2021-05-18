Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department knocks down fire at Johnny's Navajo Hogan

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Springs Fire Department
<a dir="ltr" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ColoradoSpringsFire?src=hashtag_click" role="link" class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1n1174f r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Colorado Springs Fire</a> is on scene of a <a dir="ltr" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/workingfire?src=hashtag_click" role="link" class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1n1174f r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">working fire</a> at 2817 N Nevada Ave:; Navajo Hogan. Fire reported in building to rear of main structure. Nevada Ave is closed northbound due to fire engines in the road
Navajo Hogan fire May 2021
Navajo Hogan fire May 2021
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 15:25:56-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the second time this year, crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department were called to a blaze at Johnny's Navajo Hogan on N Nevada.

The source of the fire is not yet known, but photos from CSFD shows heavy flames and smoke under an awning and along a fence line at the restaurant.

As of 1:20 p.m., the fire has been knocked down by crews who are now checking out the utilities and surveying the damage.

In mid-January, the business experienced a fire in the basement laundry. The chef and another person used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to keep the flames from spreading.

CSFD said that fire caused smoke damage throughout the building.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community