Colorado Springs Fire Department knocks down fire at an Econo Lodge Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) knocked down a fire Monday morning at the Econo Lodge Downtown, which is located on North Nevada Avenue.

The two alarm fire happened just after 7 a.m. CSFD says they were able to shut down a gas line and knock down the fire.

CSFD investigators will determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Fire investigators are responding to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Incident command has called fire under control. pic.twitter.com/GuDDQr3coi — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 2, 2024

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

