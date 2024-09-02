Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department knocks down fire at an Econo Lodge Monday

Econo Lodge Fire
News5 Photojournalist Shawn Shanle
Econo Lodge Fire
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) knocked down a fire Monday morning at the Econo Lodge Downtown, which is located on North Nevada Avenue.

The two alarm fire happened just after 7 a.m. CSFD says they were able to shut down a gas line and knock down the fire.

CSFD investigators will determine the origin and cause of the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

