Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire

Powers Boulevard Fire
Powers Boulevard Fire
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jun 17, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a grass fire.

The fire is located at Milton E Proby Parkway and Peak Innovation Parkway.

CSFD reports there are road closures in the area, please avoid the area as crews work to extinguish this fire.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
