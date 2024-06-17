Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a grass fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding Mutual Aid to a #grassfire at Milton E Proby and Peak Innovation Pkwy.



There are road closures in the area. Please avoid the area as crews work this fire. pic.twitter.com/VYkLRPJ124 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 17, 2024

The fire is located at Milton E Proby Parkway and Peak Innovation Parkway.

CSFD reports there are road closures in the area, please avoid the area as crews work to extinguish this fire.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

