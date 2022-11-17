Colorado Springs Fire Department is responded to a residential fire Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a residential fire call Monday night near Circle Boulevard and Bijou Street.

The fire was located about a block south at two houses on Casden Circle and Circle Boulevard.

After arriving firefighters determined a fire was burning a shed and power pole in the backyard of one of the homes.

At 9:47 pm CSFD had the fire under control and was beginning to investigate the cause.

Due to the nature of the fire, an electrical transformer will continue to burn until the electricity can be turned off. Crews are remaining on scene to protect exposed buildings.

Electrical transformer will continue to burn until electricity can be shut off. Crews will continue to monitor and protect exposed buildings. pic.twitter.com/YG1gvq2swJ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 17, 2022

Colorado Springs Fire Department said that no one was injured during the fire.

