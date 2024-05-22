Colorado Springs Fire Department is rescuing a woman from a 10 ft hole Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they are performing a trench rescue for a lady trapped inside a hole.
The department says the woman is trapped inside a 10 ft hole located along Cheyenne Boulevard, just south of the Stratton Open Space Ridgeway Avenue parking lot.
At this time it is unclear how the woman became trapped or where the hole is.
News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.
