Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating cause of fatal mobile home fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — A mobile home fire in Colorado Springs left one person dead Thursday.

According to the department, several units were on scene of a fire at 5034 Derby Drive at approximately 12:52 p.m.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation as well as the victim's cause of death.

