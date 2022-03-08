Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes fire on Saranac Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at 2123 Saranac Drive.

According to the department, Engine 7 reported a working fire in the basement of the house.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire and have it under control.

Update- Basement fire at Saranac Dr. Firefighters found fire and have water on it. Fire under control pic.twitter.com/zWwIXW48kT — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 8, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

