Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes fire on Saranac Drive

fire in colorado springs
Colorado Springs Fire Department
fire in colorado springs
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 18:26:29-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at 2123 Saranac Drive.

According to the department, Engine 7 reported a working fire in the basement of the house.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire and have it under control.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation