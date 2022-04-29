No injuries reported in early morning fire on Knoll Lane

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a 2nd alarm fire at 3730 Knoll Lane.

According to CSFD, Engine 10 was on the scene and there were two apartment units involved.

The fire is now under control and CSFD says no injuries have been reported and they're still assessing how many residents may need to be displaced.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

