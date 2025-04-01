Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department crews battled a fire at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning

Colorado Springs Fire Department
The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were working to get a structure under control on Tuesday morning. As of just shortly after 5 a.m., the fire was under control.

CSFD stated that the fire is at the Santa Fe apartment complex along Delaware Drive.

At the time of publishing this article, it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of this fire. Expect road closures in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
