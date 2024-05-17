Colorado Springs Fire Department assisted injured hiker during high angle rescue Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they are assisting an injured hiker on top of Mt. Muscoco.

The department said they were responding to a high-angle rescue around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #highanglerescue in Cheyenne Canon. Caller reports injured hiker at the top of Mt Muscoco. High angle crews and CSFD drone are responding.



CSFD says they rescued the hiker around 5:15 p.m. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mt. Muscoco is around a 3.76-mile roundtrip hike a few miles southwest of downtown Colorado Springs. Located in North Cheyenne Canon Park the trailhead connects both the Mt. Culter and Mt. Muscoco trail before reaching a saddle where the Muscoco trail intersects on top of the Mt. Cutler saddle.

Just recently in the trailhead saw major improvements with the addition of paved parking and improved trail access.

Improvement project at a trailhead in North Cheyenne Canon Park:

