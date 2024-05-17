Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department assisted injured hiker during high angle rescue Friday

View of Mount Muscoco, elevation 8,020 feet above sea level
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 17, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they are assisting an injured hiker on top of Mt. Muscoco.

The department said they were responding to a high-angle rescue around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

CSFD says they rescued the hiker around 5:15 p.m. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mt. Muscoco is around a 3.76-mile roundtrip hike a few miles southwest of downtown Colorado Springs. Located in North Cheyenne Canon Park the trailhead connects both the Mt. Culter and Mt. Muscoco trail before reaching a saddle where the Muscoco trail intersects on top of the Mt. Cutler saddle.

Just recently in the trailhead saw major improvements with the addition of paved parking and improved trail access.

