Colorado Springs Fire Department announces new Special Operations Unit

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Special Operations Unit will be made up of a team of three, one captain and two lieutenants, that will each be staffed for 24 hours over the course of three shifts. These positions will carry out several duties, including:



drone operations

public information officer (PIO) support

incident safety officer

health and wellness officer

Implementing these positions will provide the resources for a drone to be deployed 24 hours a day, seven days a week to monitor for incidents throughout the Pikes Peak Region. Potential drone missions could include:

finding lost or missing hikers/climbers

investigating smoke

investigating structure/wildland fires

navigating high-angle rescues

navigating swift water rescues

Special Operations personnel will also act as PIO support by working with civilian PIOs to cover and provide information on emergent incidents.

Special Operations employees will also be trained as incident safety officers. The Colorado Springs Fire Department already has two companies that provide safety officer duties on working fire scenes, but Special Operations will help to cover all calls that require safety officers. Duties that the Special Operations team might encounter as safety officers include:



lessening any hazards firefighters might face while operating

responding to traffic accidents with trapped parties

responding to wildland fires

responding to high-angle rescues

responding to technical issues

The types of situations Special Operations would encounter while working as health and wellness officers have yet to be developed.

The Special Operations Unit will go into service on Wednesday, August 16 and will respond out of Station 8.

WATCH: THE NEW TYPE 6 STRIKE TEAM

Type 6 Strike Team a first of its kind

The announcement of this team comes just after Colorado Springs Fire Department and 24 other agencies in El Paso County announced a new widlfire task force, the Type 6 Strike Force.

The strike force will consist of a daily roster of 15 - 17 firefighters and five brush trucks to be able to respond in 90-seconds.

