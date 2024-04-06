Colorado Springs Fire crews contain two-acre grassfire on southeast side

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department said crews contained a two-acre grassfire burning on the southeast side of the city.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, CSFD said several units responded to the fire in the area of Union Boulevard and the MLK Bypass. Firefighters said crews were able to stop it from spreading and are currently putting out hotspots inside the perimeter of the fire.

#UPDATE: the fire has been contained to 2 acres. Crews were able to stop it from spreading and are currently putting out hotspots inside the perimeter of the fire.



As we head into another high fire danger day PLEASE be fire safe and calm 911 if you see fire or smoke. pic.twitter.com/gp99DpnzWe — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 6, 2024

CSFD is urging everyone to be vigilant and be fire safe as the area experiences another high fire danger day. They say to call 911 if you see fire or smoke.

