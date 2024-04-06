Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire crews contain two-acre grassfire on southeast side

Colorado Springs grassfire
CSFD
The Colorado Springs Fire Department said crews responded to a grassfire on the southeast side of the city early Saturday morning.
Colorado Springs grassfire
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 10:47:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department said crews contained a two-acre grassfire burning on the southeast side of the city.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, CSFD said several units responded to the fire in the area of Union Boulevard and the MLK Bypass. Firefighters said crews were able to stop it from spreading and are currently putting out hotspots inside the perimeter of the fire.

CSFD is urging everyone to be vigilant and be fire safe as the area experiences another high fire danger day. They say to call 911 if you see fire or smoke.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App