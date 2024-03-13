Colorado Springs Fire considering switch from AMR to city-run ambulance service

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it is exploring options to provide its own ambulance services around the city instead of renewing the department's contract with American Medical Response (AMR).

CSFD said its five-year contract with AMR ends in April of 2025. The fire department said it normally explores all options, including different providers, each time the contract gets closer to an end.

Fire Chief Randy Royal sent News5 the following statement:

“In anticipation of our contract with American Medical Response (AMR) ending in April 2025, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is exploring the opportunity to provide ambulance transport services for the City of Colorado Springs. Part of this exploration is conducting due diligence to ensure that this would reduce costs to residents, provide improved services and deliver innovative and state-of-the-art care. This may include bringing an ordinance for consideration to City Council in the coming weeks or months to establish a City enterprise.” Chief Randy Royal, Colorado Springs Fire Department

Chief Royal said switching to a city-run ambulance service would require the creation of a new city enterprise.

Curt Crumb, President of Local 5 Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Union, said he believes the department is seriously considering an in-house ambulance service. He said the decision would be made based upon factors like response times, costs to residents, level of care, and technology.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department made the switch from AMR to an internal ambulance service in Feb. 2023. Chief John Forsett said the move cut down average response times in the city by more than 10 minutes.

An AMR Spokseperson sent News5 the following statement regarding its contract with CSFD:

"AMR’s contract with the City of Colorado Springs is set to expire in April 2025. We understand City officials are evaluating options for how emergency medical service will be provided moving forward. A review like this is standard operating procedure for most public/private contracts.



We have communicated to City officials our willingness to extend the current contract for a year while they conduct their evaluation. AMR and our predecessor company have been entrusted to provide service to the citizens of Colorado Springs for over 40 years, and our intention is to continue the tradition of caring for many years to come." AMR Spokesperson

AMR said it provides services to Colorado Springs, unsupported areas of El Paso County, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo County, Cañon City, Boulder County, City of Boulder, Longmonth, Fort Lupton, North Weld County, and Manzanola.

The Colorado Springs City council has not yet published agendas for its next work session or regular meeting yet. We will make sure to let you know if this topic makes it onto one of those agendas for discussion.

