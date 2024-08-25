Colorado Springs Fire assists with water rescue at Rampart Reservoir Saturday afternoon

On Saturday, Aug 24, the Colorado Springs Fire Department assisted Colorado Parks and Wildlife on a possible water rescue at Rampart Reservoir after a person went under water and didn't surface again.

After an initial search, CSFD took the lead on the search, which later shifted to a recovery operation.

CPW assisted by lending CSFD equipment to help crews search the water.

After all CSFD crews cleared the reservoir, the search turned over to CPW.

CPW crews continued to search throughout the night and will continue searching until they find the victim.

___





What Women Need To Know About Lead Being Found In Tampons After a study found traces of metals like lead and arsenic in tampons, what do doctors suggest and what are state leaders doing to look into the findings following its publication? What women need to know about lead found in tampons

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.