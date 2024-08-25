Colorado Springs Fire assists with water rescue at Rampart Reservoir Saturday afternoon

On Saturday, Aug 24, the Colorado Springs Fire Department assisted Colorado Parks and Wildlife on a possible water rescue at Rampart Reservoir after a person went under water and didn't surface again.
After an initial search, CSFD took the lead on the search, which later shifted to a recovery operation.
CPW assisted by lending CSFD equipment to help crews search the water.
After all CSFD crews cleared the reservoir, the search turned over to CPW.
CPW crews continued to search throughout the night and will continue searching until they find the victim.
