Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Father's Day celebrations and events

Father's Day
CandyRetriever/Shutterstock
Father receives a gift.
Father's Day
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 15, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is teeming with exciting events to celebrate all of the fathers you know and love this Father's Day.

Struggling to find a last-minute gift? Take him to the following local attractions to take advantage of their Father's Day discounts and specials.

  • ProRodeo Hall of Fame: 20% off all men's wear and drinkware
  • U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum: 50% off of admission for dads
  • Pikes Peak - America's Mountain: free admission for dads
  • Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center: free admission for dads

Looking for an experience she'll never forget? Try out these local experiences for an affair he'll always remember.

Looking for a tasty bite to eat? Try out these local brunches for a more traditional celebration.

____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App