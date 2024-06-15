Colorado Springs Father's Day celebrations and events

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is teeming with exciting events to celebrate all of the fathers you know and love this Father's Day.
Struggling to find a last-minute gift? Take him to the following local attractions to take advantage of their Father's Day discounts and specials.
- ProRodeo Hall of Fame: 20% off all men's wear and drinkware
- U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum: 50% off of admission for dads
- Pikes Peak - America's Mountain: free admission for dads
- Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center: free admission for dads
Looking for an experience she'll never forget? Try out these local experiences for an affair he'll always remember.
- Cigars & Bourbon in the Miramont Castle gardens
- Father's Day Weekend Murder Mystery Train
- Father's Day with the Wolves
- Father's Day Sound Bath
- Father's Day Weekend Benefit Car Show
- The Dad Games
- Paint Your Fav PowerUp painting class
- Father's Day Market
- Copy of Comedy Night at the Manhattan Room
Looking for a tasty bite to eat? Try out these local brunches for a more traditional celebration.
- Father's Day Brunch Buffet
- Brunch and Blooms
- Happy Hour Dounts Special Menu
- Father's Day Special Buffet
- Father's Day Pig Roast
- Father's Day Ice Cream Socials
