Colorado Springs Father's Day celebrations and events

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is teeming with exciting events to celebrate all of the fathers you know and love this Father's Day.

Struggling to find a last-minute gift? Take him to the following local attractions to take advantage of their Father's Day discounts and specials.



ProRodeo Hall of Fame: 20% off all men's wear and drinkware

20% off all men's wear and drinkware U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum: 50% off of admission for dads

50% off of admission for dads Pikes Peak - America's Mountain: free admission for dads

free admission for dads Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center: free admission for dads

Looking for an experience she'll never forget? Try out these local experiences for an affair he'll always remember.



Looking for a tasty bite to eat? Try out these local brunches for a more traditional celebration.



