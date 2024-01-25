Colorado Springs experiences a mass power outage on the eastern side of the city briefly Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was a brief mass power outage happening on the eastern side of Colorado Springs on Thursday afternoon.

The outage spanned both sides of Powers Boulevard., and ranged from the Colorado Springs Airport to the north near Stetson Hills and slightly farther west near UCCS.

According to the outage map from Colorado Springs Utilities, an estimated 20,000 were without power. CSU said that stop lights at intersections could be without power and should be treated as four-way stops.

CSU started restoration around 1 p.m. and according to the utilities map power was restored around 1:50 p.m.

At this time the cause of the outage has not been determined according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

For a map of the outages, you can visit here.

KOAA News5 will continue to deliver updates as we get them.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.