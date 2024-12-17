Colorado Springs educator wins 2025 Assistant Principal of the Year award

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local educator in our community is the recipient of a prestigious award. Liz Walhof, Assistant Principal at Air Academy High School, won 2025 Assistant Principal of the Year.
Walhof has served in her role for six years at Air Academy High School. She had to apply for the award, submitting references from the following:
- a parent
- students
- colleagues
- an administrator
- the superintendent
Walhof says her favorite parts of her job are the following:
- getting hugs from students
- being a positive influence in student's lives
- being able to work with and coach teachers
She also says winning this award feels like getting a gold star on her paper.
"I really hope that it... makes people realize that this is not all about disciplining kids and, you know, assigning detentions or whatever," said Walhof. "It's about the fun stuff. It's about coaching teachers. It's about walking side by side with families through hard things. It's about doing goofy things like dressing up, you know, and contributing to school spirit."
The next move for Walhof is to compete for the National Assistant Principal of the Year award. Walhof says even if she doesn't win, it'll be a joy to participate.
