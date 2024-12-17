Colorado Springs educator wins 2025 Assistant Principal of the Year award

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local educator in our community is the recipient of a prestigious award. Liz Walhof, Assistant Principal at Air Academy High School, won 2025 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Walhof has served in her role for six years at Air Academy High School. She had to apply for the award, submitting references from the following:



a parent

students

colleagues

an administrator

the superintendent

Walhof says her favorite parts of her job are the following:

getting hugs from students

being a positive influence in student's lives

being able to work with and coach teachers

She also says winning this award feels like getting a gold star on her paper.

"I really hope that it... makes people realize that this is not all about disciplining kids and, you know, assigning detentions or whatever," said Walhof. "It's about the fun stuff. It's about coaching teachers. It's about walking side by side with families through hard things. It's about doing goofy things like dressing up, you know, and contributing to school spirit."

The next move for Walhof is to compete for the National Assistant Principal of the Year award. Walhof says even if she doesn't win, it'll be a joy to participate.

___





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.