Colorado Springs Education Association hold solidarity walks at D11 schools

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the Colorado Springs Education Association (CSEA) gathered outside of McAuliffe Elementary and schools across District 11 for a solidarity walk.

This walk is a response to the district's decision to end its nearly 60-year contract with the association.

The district says CSEA should not get to make decisions on behalf of the district and has no accountability to the voters. CSEA members and teachers at McAuliffe Elementary School say it's the students who will suffer.

"It's something that protect(s) teachers but it also protects students and it protects their educational experience and it feels like they don't really have the students in mind maybe as much as the teachers do," said Sam Farnham, a first-grade teacher with District 11. "So, we are pretty frustrated."

The walk-in did not disrupt school operations and was not a security concern.

