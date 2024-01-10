Colorado Springs District 11 basketball team to play Ball Arena on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Students from high schools in Colorado Springs School District 11 will partner with Special Olympics Colorado to bring their “A Game” to Ball Arena on Sunday to expand inclusivity in sports for students with intellectual disabilities.

Three students from District 11 high schools (Coronado, Doherty, Mitchell, and Palmer) are joining together to play in the Unified Basketball game happening on Sunday, Jan. 14 In Denver’s Ball Arena during halftime of the Nuggets vs. Pacers game. The game starts at 1 p.m.

Current Nuggets player, Reggie Jackson, is an alumnus of Palmer High School, and a huge inspiration for the Unified Basketball team. Josh Wooten, a freshman at Palmer High School, will take the first shot of the game while donning the #21 jersey, in honor of Reggie Jackson, who wore the same number during his career at Palmer High School.

The program partners student athletes with students with intellectual disabilities as they participate in basketball, bowling and track. The project will expand to other sports in the near future.

Chris Noll, the athletic director for District 11, said in a news release Wednesday the students are “excited and honored to be given this incredible opportunity.”

