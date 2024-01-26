Colorado Springs Department of Public Works is spending within its means

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Public Works says their spending on snow removal for the month of January is on target.

The city says their annual budget for plowing snow is $1.3 million, and that they've spent about $275,000 of that so far this month.

They tell us they've had to pull the plows out four times since the start of the year, and with snow in the forecast, they're ready to hit the streets again Friday.

Operations Manager Core Farkas says, "We had about 25 snow events last season, and again that goes from October to April, May time frame from last year. So right now I think we're probably on target. Again we haven't seen you know anything more than about a 3-inch snow storm at this point."

Farkas also says money left over at the end of the year goes towards buying more snow removing materials at bulk prices.



