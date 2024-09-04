Watch Now
Colorado Springs company to hire more than 100 full-time positions Wednesday

Hotel Polaris/Courtesy Photo: U.S. Air Force Academy
U.S. Air Force Academy
The development contains the 32,000-square-foot Hosmer Visitor Center, as well as the Hotel Polaris which is an accessible hotel that contains 375 rooms, a conference center, and office space.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy's Hotel Polaris will be looking to hire for over 100 full-time positions during their hiring fair on Wednesday, September 4.

The hiring fair will take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boot Barn Hall at 13071 Bass Pro Dr.

“We are looking for more than 100 team members to help us make the vision of Hotel Polaris a reality,” says general manager Curtis Bova. “It’s exciting to be a part of the opening team for a hotel. We are looking for individuals who are passionate about providing exceptional service and people who want to grow with us as we make history with the opening of this new hotel.”

Hotel Polaris is looking to fill hourly positions in a variety of departments, including:

  • front office
  • food and beverage
  • housekeeping
  • maintenance
  • security
  • banquets
  • spa

The hotel is offering competitive benefits for all full-time employees, including:

  • group medical, dental, vision, life and disability benefits
  • participation in pre-tax, flexible benefit plan for healthcare and dependent care reimbursement
  • employee assistance program
  • paid time off/sick time
  • participation in a 401(k) plan with company match
  • complimentary team member meals
  • complimentary room nights at CoralTree Hospitality managed properties

Hiring fair attendees will have the opportunity to participate in on-the-spot interviews. Hotel Polaris is looking to fill many positions during today's event.
Eligible positions will be posted online a week before the event. Prospective candidates are highly encouraged to check the listings out and apply online before the job fair to speed up the interview process.
