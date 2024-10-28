Colorado Springs community leaders host largest apprenticeship career fair

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, October 29, community leaders from around Colorado Springs School District 11 will be hosting the Apprenticeship Career Fair for high school students to be introduced to high-demand industry jobs.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus on Afton Way in Colorado Springs.

D11 and community leaders have devoted their efforts to providing apprenticeship opportunities to students in high-demand industries through collaboration with the Office of the Future of Work: Apprenticeship Colorado and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The goal is to continue "fueling the local economy and addressing critical workforce shortages" here in Colorado Springs.

So far the event will host over 300 high school students, and provide them with real-world examples from community leaders. There will be opportunities to hear from leaders in culinary, trade, automotive, healthcare, and other high-demand industries.

To get additional information on the event or schedule interviews, please reach out to the D11 Work Based Learning Coordinator, Melissa Smith, at melissa.smith@d11.org.





