Colorado Springs comes out to pull a 25,000-pound WWII plane for Special Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — On a rainy and cloudy morning, 570 people came out to the Aviation Museum of WWII to try and see who could pull a 25,000 PBY-Catalina plane the fastest.

The groups raised $55,000 for Special Olympics Colorado to get a shot at winning the fastest time. The El Paso County Sheriff's Recruits won with a time of 7 seconds.

Teams of 10 competed to drag a plane 20 feet with a large black rope attached to the front of the plane.

Jan Gordon is the Chief Development Officer for the Special Olympics Colorado. She says it's, "Very unique to be able to pull something like this".

Several groups like the Colorado State Patrol and local companies competed against each other.

If you'd like to stay updated with the Special Olympics at Colorado, you can visit their website here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.