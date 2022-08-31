Colorado Springs City Hall hosts event remembering lives lost to overdoses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday night, the community is invited to Colorado Springs City Hall to remember, without stigma, those who have died due to overdose, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

August 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day, the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose.

The evening will include talks from family members who have lost loved ones, Doctor Leon Kelly, the El Paso County Coroner, and Narcan training.

El Paso County experienced a 22% increase in drug-related accidental deaths over the course of 2021; fentanyl deaths more than doubled reaching 99 deaths.

News 5's Natalie Chuck is speaking with community members who have lost loved ones to overdoses and shares their stories tonight at 10:00 pm.

