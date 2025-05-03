Colorado Springs City Councilman Roland Rainey holding public townhall on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, May 6, Colorado Springs City Councilmember Roland Rainey will hold a public townhall.

The meeting is for community members in District 6 to ask questions about their district and hear from City Planning.

Councilman Rainey and City Planning Director Kevin Walker will host the meeting at Fire Station 20 (6755 Rangewood Drive) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

No registration is necessary to attend.





