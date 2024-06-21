Colorado Springs City Councilman hosts town hall meeting Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson hosted a town hall meeting Thursday evening to discuss community concerns in District 1.

The meeting was held at the Pikes Peak Library District's East Library, which is located on North Union Boulevard.

There was a presentation from the public works department about the 2C paving initiative now that neighborhood streets are being resurfaced.

2C paving season kicks off

Public safety was another popular topic with people voicing their concerns about aggressive motorcycle riders and homelessness on city trails. Donelson encourages his constituents to attend these town halls and voice their concerns.

"In representing them, we want to know what they think and if we think they support the current policy, let's put it on the ballot and find out," said Donelson. "If we think they don't and that's why, we're afraid to put it on the ballot, that's wrong."

Donelson also took time to address his support of building height limits in the downtown area, which will be discussed further during Monday's work session.

36-story apartment building planned for Colorado Springs

